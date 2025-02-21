Man arrested after crash which left van flipped on its side, closing busy Derbyshire road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after an incident which left a van on its side, closing a busy Derbyshire road.

The incident took place around 1am on Thursday, February 20, when a Volkswagen Transporter van which was traveling down the A628 Woodhead Road crashed and flipped onto its side.

Witnesses have reported that both lanes were temporarily closed while emergency services including police and ambulance attended.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: "We were called to a collision on the Woodhead Road, Tintwistle, at just after 1am on Thursday 20 February.

“The collision involved a VW Transporter and the road was blocked while the incident was dealt with. No-one was injured in the collision.

“A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.”