Man arrested after car crashes into traffic lights along busy Chesterfield route – as police launch appeal for witnesses

By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th May 2025, 12:47 BST

Police arrested a man after a car collided with traffic lights along a busy road in Chesterfield – and have called for any witnesses to come forward.

The incident occurred along Lockoford Lane, just after 12.50pm on May 23 – when a blue Nissan Qashqai was in collision with traffic lights near the Tesco roundabout.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the collision. He has been bailed as enquiries continue. We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and has dashcam footage.”

If you have any dashcam footage or information which could help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25000299166:

Any witnesses are urged to contact Derbyshire Police.Any witnesses are urged to contact Derbyshire Police.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

