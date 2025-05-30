Man arrested after car crashes into traffic lights along busy Chesterfield route – as police launch appeal for witnesses
The incident occurred along Lockoford Lane, just after 12.50pm on May 23 – when a blue Nissan Qashqai was in collision with traffic lights near the Tesco roundabout.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the collision. He has been bailed as enquiries continue. We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and has dashcam footage.”
If you have any dashcam footage or information which could help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25000299166:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.