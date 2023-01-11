Man arrested after cannabis worth more than £30k found in Derbyshire house

Following a report from a member of the community about a strong smell of cannabis, officers searched the property in Hall Street, Alfreton on January 5.

Inside they found 44 plants, estimated to have a street value of £16,500 with more buds found drying worth an estimated £21,000.

Albanian national Lavdim Jukupi, of Ashford Street, Shelton in Stoke-on-Trent, was seen trying to leave the address and was arrested by officers.

Lavdim Jukupi, of Ashford Street, was charged with cultivation of cannabis plants, pleaded guilty at court and was remanded to prison. He will be sentenced on Monday, 30 January.

Sergeant James Bowler, who leads the local policing team in Alfreton, said: “Cannabis grows pose a really serious risk to our communities and I want to thank those who came forward with the information regarding this grow.

“As is so often the case the electrical supply to feed the drugs grow had been tampered with and, after it was checked by a specialist, was found to have been a very serious fire risk. If you are concerned that criminals may be operating in your area then you can contact the force, in confidence, at any time.”

There are a number of signs that may indicated that cannabis may be being grown in your area.

These include:

• Are the curtains permanently closed or windows covered?

• Is there a loud or distinctive sound of fans whirring?

• Are there a large number of food deliveries being made to the property?

• Have you never seen those living inside the address?

• Is there a distinct smell of cannabis from the property?

If you believe a cannabis grow may be in your area then you can contact Derbyhsire Police, in confidence, using any of the below methods:

• Facebook – send a private message

• Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

• Website – report via website or online contact form

• Phone – Call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the Crimestoppers website.

