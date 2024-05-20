Man arrested after alleged robbery in Chesterfield town centre
A Chesterfield man was arrested and is set to appear in court today following an alleged robbery.
John Harris, 44, of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall, Chesterfield was arrested last Friday, May 17.
He was subsequently charged with robbery and remanded to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court this morning (May 20).