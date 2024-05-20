Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Chesterfield man was arrested and is set to appear in court today following an alleged robbery.

A man has been charged and remanded into police custody after an alleged robbery in Chesterfield town centre on Friday, May 10.

John Harris, 44, of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall, Chesterfield was arrested last Friday, May 17.

