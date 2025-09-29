Man arrested after a large scale fight which saw road closed in Derbyshire town

A man has been arrested after a large scale fight which led police to close off a road in a Derbyshire town.

Red Lion Square and part of the High Street outside the Red Lion pub in Heanor were closed to traffic following the incident in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police say a fight broke out between a large group of people, during which two men were injured and taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening or changing.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened outside the Red Lion just after midnight.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.