Man arrested after 13-year-old hospitalised with serious injuries following collision in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 14th May 2025, 14:57 BST
A 13-year-old was taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries during a collision involving a pick-up truck in Derbyshire – with officers arresting a man in connection with the incident.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision along Nelson Street in Long Eaton, shortly before 8.00am today (Wednesday, May 14).

A force spokesperson said: “We were called to reports that a Ford Ranger had collided with a child in Nelson Street, Long Eaton, just before 8.00am today. A 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries. A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

Any witnesses, or those with further information concerning the incident, should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 171 of May 14:

Any witnesses are being urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

