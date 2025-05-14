Man arrested after 13-year-old hospitalised with serious injuries following collision in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision along Nelson Street in Long Eaton, shortly before 8.00am today (Wednesday, May 14).
A force spokesperson said: “We were called to reports that a Ford Ranger had collided with a child in Nelson Street, Long Eaton, just before 8.00am today. A 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries. A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident.”
Any witnesses, or those with further information concerning the incident, should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 171 of May 14:
