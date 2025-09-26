Man approaches teenager and pulls his trousers down in Derbyshire McDonalds

Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man in connection with a sexual offence in Derby.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred in the Kingsway branch of McDonalds at around 8.30pm on August 16 when a man approached a teenage boy from behind and then pulled his trousers down.

Derbyshire police have today (Friday, September 26) issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers believe that the man pictured may have information which could help with their investigation.

Officers believe that the man pictured may have information which could help with their investigation.

Anyone who can recognise the man, or has any information about the incident, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000483787:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.