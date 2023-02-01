Man appears in youth court after burglary in Peak District town
A man has appeared in court after a burglary at a property in Bakewell.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
57 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 4:05pm
The burglary occurred at a house in Station Road, Bakewell, on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Derbyshire Police have confirmed that Jack Swanson, of Park Road, Kirkby, Liverpool, was charged with burglary.
The 29-year-old appeared at Liverpool Youth Court on Monday, January 30, when he was remanded in custody.