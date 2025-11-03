Man appears in court after arson with intent to endanger life charge that followed fire at property in Derbyshire

A man from Derbyshire has been charged with two offences following a fire at a property – including arson with intent to endanger life.

Derbyshire Police were called to a fire at a property in Market Place, Riddings – attending the incident just after 6.20am on October 12.

A force spokesperson said: “Liam Rhodes has now been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and fraud by false representation.

“The 30-year-old, of Newlands Road, Riddings, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on October 13. The matter was adjourned to November 10 and he was remanded in custody.”