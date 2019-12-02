Man and woman die at scene of Derbyshire crash

A man and a woman died at the scene of a crash in Derbyshire, police have confirmed.

They died after the car they were travelling in was involved in a collision with another car, on the A623 near Tideswell at around 2pm yesterday afternoon (Sunday, December 1).

Police were called just before 2.10pm to report that there had been a collision between a black Peugeot 208 and a grey Toyota Rav 4.

On arrival a man and woman, the driver and passenger of the Peugeot 208, were being treated by paramedics at the side of the road. T

Tragically, they both died at the scene. Their families have been made aware, though formal identification is yet to take place.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: ‘Our thoughts go out to them at this distressing time.”

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, the Air Ambulance and East Midlands Ambulance Service were all in attendance and the road was closed overnight for collision investigation work to be carried out.

Those travelling in the Rav 4 were uninjured.

Officers would like to hear from anyone with dash cam footage of this incident, or anyone who was travelling nearby and witnessed the collision.

They are also keen to speak with anyone with private CCTV installed in the surrounding area.

If you can help, call police on 101, quoting incident number 19*643195 in any correspondence.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.