Man and woman charged in connection with thefts from two Sainsbury’s stores in Derbyshire

The pair have been charged after appearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court last week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two people have been charged in connection with a series of thefts from shops in Chaddesden and Swadlincote.

Tina Harris, 39, and Stuart Ward, 38, have been charged in connection with thefts from the Sainsbury’s stores at the Wyvern Retail Park and in Civic Way, Swadlincote.

The pair, both of Beards Road, Newhall, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 26 when the matter was adjourned and they were released on bail.