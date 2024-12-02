Man and woman charged in connection with thefts from two Sainsbury’s stores in Derbyshire
The pair have been charged after appearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court last week.
Two people have been charged in connection with a series of thefts from shops in Chaddesden and Swadlincote.
Tina Harris, 39, and Stuart Ward, 38, have been charged in connection with thefts from the Sainsbury’s stores at the Wyvern Retail Park and in Civic Way, Swadlincote.
The pair, both of Beards Road, Newhall, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 26 when the matter was adjourned and they were released on bail.