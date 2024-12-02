Man and woman charged in connection with thefts from two Sainsbury’s stores in Derbyshire

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 12:37 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The pair have been charged after appearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court last week.

Two people have been charged in connection with a series of thefts from shops in Chaddesden and Swadlincote.

Tina Harris, 39, and Stuart Ward, 38, have been charged in connection with thefts from the Sainsbury’s stores at the Wyvern Retail Park and in Civic Way, Swadlincote.

The pair, both of Beards Road, Newhall, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 26 when the matter was adjourned and they were released on bail.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice