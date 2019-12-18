Man and woman arrested after teenager boy stabbed in Derbyshire village

Two people have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Cromford.

Police were called to St Mark’s Close at about 1.30am on Tuesday December 17 following reports of a stabbing in the street.

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Cromford.

The victim, a Nottingham boy, 16, was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 45-year-old woman from Cromford and a 40-year-old man from Nottingham have been arrested on suspicion of wounding. They are being questioned in custody.

Officers want to speak to witnesses or anyone in the area who has CCTV cameras. They are also asking people to come forward if they have dashcam footage and were driving in the area at the time.

Police are also hoping to trace a red Seat Altea that was seen in the St Marks Close area in the early hours of December 17 in connection with the incident.

St Mark's Close, Cromford.

Contact police on 1010 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.