Man and woman arrested after police enter Derbyshire property – following reports of drug supply

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers have made arrests following a warrant at a property in Ilkeston.

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of drug supply following a search at the property on Hope Street, Ilkeston. Enquiries will continue whilst they remain in police custody.

PC Wright, of Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are continuing to work hard to target drug misuse, crime and anti-social behaviour, and to keep our communities safe. We will always look to develop any information we receive about possible illegal drug activity and investigate further if appropriate.''

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who has any information about drug use in their community, can contact police on one of the following options:

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of drug supply following a search at the property on Hope Street, Ilkeston.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.