Man and woman arrested after police enter Derbyshire property – following reports of drug supply
A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of drug supply following a search at the property on Hope Street, Ilkeston. Enquiries will continue whilst they remain in police custody.
PC Wright, of Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are continuing to work hard to target drug misuse, crime and anti-social behaviour, and to keep our communities safe. We will always look to develop any information we receive about possible illegal drug activity and investigate further if appropriate.''
Anyone who has any information about drug use in their community, can contact police on one of the following options:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
Anyone who has issues with alcohol or drugs or is affected by the problems a friend or family member can get support from the Derbyshire Recovery Partnership (DRP). DRP can offer you free and confidential tailored support, to help you gain control and build positive relationships. Call 0845 308 4010, or 01246 206514 from a mobile, or email [email protected].