Man accused of murdering Derbyshire woman whose body was found in layby near the M1 in Chesterfield appears before judge

A man accused of murdering a woman whose body was discovered in an A617 lay-by has appeared before a judge at the beginning of his trial.
By Ben McVay
Published 5th Dec 2023, 11:41 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 11:42 GMT
Darren Hall, 36, has denied murdering Sarah Henshaw between June 19 and June 23.

He appeared in the custody dock this morning (Tuesday) at Derby Crown Court as jurors were sworn in to hear the case.

The trial, which is set to last two weeks, comes after Hall pleaded not guilty to the murder in September.

Darren Hall on trial for the murder of Sarah Henshaw at Derby Crown CourtDarren Hall on trial for the murder of Sarah Henshaw at Derby Crown Court
Darren Hall on trial for the murder of Sarah Henshaw at Derby Crown Court

In June Sarah Henshaw, 31, went missing from her home in Ilkeston – her body was found in a lay-by off the A617 near Chesterfield on June 26.

Following Sarah’s death her mother Lorraine paid tribute to her “wonderful” daughter.

She said: “Sarah was my first-born child – and was a wonderful daughter and sister. She was also a fantastic mum to her two girls, who she loved so much.

"Sarah would always put others first and was always incredibly kind. As a family we are all devastated by her death. We miss her so much and will love her forever.”

The trial’s prosecution case is expected to open tomorrow (Wednesday).