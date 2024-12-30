Man, 63, found unconscious and with injuries in Chesterfield house – after Christmas Eve assault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, following an alleged assault on a man at his home in Chesterfield.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers received a call in relation to a concern for the safety of a man at a house in Didcot Close, Chesterfield at At 1.50 pm on Christmas Eve, (Tuesday, December 24).

Officers arrived at the address to find a 63-year-old man unconscious within the property. He had suffered several injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man was taken to hospital, a scene was put in place and an investigation began into the circumstances surrounding his injuries.

Robert Dixon, 30, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and he remains in custody.

Robert Dixon, 30, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and he remains in custody. He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Friday 27 December and was remanded in custody. He will next appear at court on Friday 24 January 2025.

The 63-year-old remains in hospital, he is stable with serious injuries.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference number 24*762310 using the methods below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website