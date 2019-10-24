Man 22 charged after alleged assault in Chesterfield.

A man has been charged following an alleged assault in Chesterfield.

Kyle Mainwood was arrested following an incident in Beetwell Street on Thursday October 10 at around 5.30pm where a man sustained serious, but not life threatening injuries, after being assaulted.

The 22-year-old, of no-fixed abode, was charged with wounding with intent in relation to the incident and appeared at North East Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 16 October where he was remanded to prison.

An 18-year-old woman from Clay Cross was also arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of cannabis. She has been released on police bail while enquiries continue into the alleged assault.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and may be able to help officers with their enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference 19*548068.