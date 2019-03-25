Man, 20, left with 'stab wounds' in Ironville

A man in his 20s has been left with "stab wounds" to his back following an

Officers received a call from East Midlands Ambulance Service at 3.30am on Sunday, March 25, to report that a man had been assaulted in the Victoria Street area and was now at a house in King William Street.

Victoria Street, Ironville.

On arrival at the house officers found the 20-year-old man with stab wounds to his back. He was taken to Queens Medical Centre for treatment to his injuries, which are described as serious and potentially life-changing.

Detectives investigating the incident are now appealing for witnesses to the assault or to anyone who has CCTV installed in the area.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent after an incident.

Detective Constable Richard Marshall, said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the Victoria Street or King Willam Street areas of Ironville between 2am and 4am this morning. If you saw or heard anything, please do get in contact with us.

“I would also like to offer personal reassurance to those in the local community that we are treating this as an isolated incident.

“We have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the incident and he remains in police custody today, as our enquiries continue.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Marshall quoting reference number 19*149229 on 101.

Ripley slash assault victim releases pictures of his injuries