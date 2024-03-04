Major taxi blaze near Chesterfield sparks police arson investigation after vehicle set alight
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters from Staveley were called to reports of a taxi on fire on Mulberry Croft, in Hollingwood, just after midnight on February 29. Upon arrival, fire crews discovered one car well alight. Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet were used to extinguish the fire.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service contacted Derbyshire police at around 12.30am on the same night to report that a vehicle had been set alight in Mulberry Croft.
Police have confirmed they believe the incident was arson and an investigation is now underway. Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information.
Anyone who can help officers with their enquiries, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24000122454:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website