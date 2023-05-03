News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
11 minutes ago Lewis Capaldi announces host of intimate UK shows with Q&A
23 minutes ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
2 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
7 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
7 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

'Loud' convertible Mazda with no number plates or exhaust seized on Derbyshire road

Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit have seized and prohibited the car from being on roads again.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:57 BST

The red Mazda was stopped near Repton for the level of noise and lack of any number plates on Friday, April 28.

After stopping the car, officers found that the vehicle had no exhaust fitted, two illegal tyres and an incorrect insurance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The car has been seized at the scene and prohibited from being on roads again by Roads Policing until dangerous defects are rectified.

The red Mazda has been stopped near Repton for the level of noise and lack of any number plates on Friday, April 28.The red Mazda has been stopped near Repton for the level of noise and lack of any number plates on Friday, April 28.
The red Mazda has been stopped near Repton for the level of noise and lack of any number plates on Friday, April 28.
Most Popular
After stopping the car, officers found that the vehicle had no exhaust fitted, two illegal tyres and an incorrect insurance.After stopping the car, officers found that the vehicle had no exhaust fitted, two illegal tyres and an incorrect insurance.
After stopping the car, officers found that the vehicle had no exhaust fitted, two illegal tyres and an incorrect insurance.