'Loud' convertible Mazda with no number plates or exhaust seized on Derbyshire road
Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit have seized and prohibited the car from being on roads again.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:57 BST
The red Mazda was stopped near Repton for the level of noise and lack of any number plates on Friday, April 28.
After stopping the car, officers found that the vehicle had no exhaust fitted, two illegal tyres and an incorrect insurance.
The car has been seized at the scene and prohibited from being on roads again by Roads Policing until dangerous defects are rectified.