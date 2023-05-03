'Loud' convertible Mazda with no number plates or exhaust seized on Derbyshire road

The red Mazda was stopped near Repton for the level of noise and lack of any number plates on Friday, April 28.

After stopping the car, officers found that the vehicle had no exhaust fitted, two illegal tyres and an incorrect insurance.

The car has been seized at the scene and prohibited from being on roads again by Roads Policing until dangerous defects are rectified.

