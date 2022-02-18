Lorry in Derbyshire freed after being trapped under a railway bridge for almost six hours

Officers from Creswell and Clowne safer neighbourhood teams have assisted a lorry today (February 18), which was stuck under the railway bridge that crosses Sheffield Road, Creswell, and required specialist recovery.

The force received a call from the driver of the lorry at 6am today and the lorry was freed almost six hours later, causing issues for commuting motorists.

The driver has been reported for the offence of driving without due care and attention and will be sent a court summons.

A lorry was stuck under a railway bridge in Creswell. Credit: Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT Facebook

A spokesperon from Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT stated this was due to him ‘ignoring several warning signs and the warning chain bridge’.