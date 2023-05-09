Loose Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog drags mother sheep into river by her neck in Peak District

The dog, reported to be a Staffordshire bull terrier type, reportedly chased the sheep before dragging her into the river by her neck.

Officers have confirmed the sheep survived the attack and has been reunited with her lambs.

A mother sheep near Langsett Reservoir in the Peak District was mauled by an out of control Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

Now, rural crime officers from South Yorkshire Police are asking communities to come forward and take action against irresponsible dog owners who are posing a risk to local livestock.

Rural and wildlife crime officer PC Paul Jameson said: “Langsett really is a stunning location for people to enjoy and walk around the reservoir, but people’s irresponsibility is causing animals to become seriously injured or lose their lives.

"We have recently publicised, encouraged and provided signage around rural areas to ask that people walking their dogs keep them on a lead around livestock and moorlands.

“There is signage at Langsett and on many farms close by reminding dog walkers of this and the consequences.

“The injuries that sheep suffer from dogs is completely avoidable. These incidents also put the lives of unborn lambs at risk, as well as potentially leaving young lambs with no mother. This is not to mention the loss to the farmer and the distress of those who witness these attacks.”

Officers’ pleas come after this being the second incident in two days for sheep being attacked. On 30 April another dog on a farm close by to Langsett was seen chasing and causing distress to a sheep.

And, last weekend, social media users reported how two loose dogs harried and killed a sheep near Redmires.

Allowing a dog to worry or attack livestock is a criminal offence under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953. If your dog is worrying sheep, the landowner has authority to shoot and kill your dog. You can also have your dog seized and face up to £1000 in costs.

PC Jameson said: “I am urging you to put your dog on a lead around livestock and keep to the designated paths, but also call out those who are posing a risk. If you are aware of someone who lets their dog worry sheep, or if you witness an incident please share as much information about dog and their owner to us.

“We are so fortunate to have such beautiful landscape and it’s everyone’s responsibility to ensure it’s safety.

“If you have any concerns to raise please report it online via our website, live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 337 of 1 May 2023.”