‘Long walk home’ for Derbyshire driver after failed escape from police
A driver had his car seized in a Derbyshire town after his attempted escape from the police was foiled.
Officers from the Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team were patrolling the village when they spotted a spotted a suspicious vehicle.
An SNT spokesperson said: “A suspicious vehicle made off from officers and tried to hide up a side street in Clowne, only to then find himself stuck in traffic.
“A few vehicle and driver enquiries later and he was found to have no license or insurance.
“Vehicle seized and the driver reported for summons before we waved him off on his long walk home.”