‘Long walk home’ for Derbyshire driver after failed escape from police

Officers from the Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team were patrolling the village when they spotted a spotted a suspicious vehicle.

An SNT spokesperson said: “A suspicious vehicle made off from officers and tried to hide up a side street in Clowne, only to then find himself stuck in traffic.

“A few vehicle and driver enquiries later and he was found to have no license or insurance.

This vehicle was seized by SNT officers.