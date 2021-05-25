Long-running neighbour feud explodes with golf club beating on Derbyshire street

Scott Palmer, 47, and his son Brendon Reynolds, 27, pummeled the fellow resident with the sporting irons following a parking quarrel.

Prosecutor Peter Bettany told Chesterfield Crown Court how in August last year the pair’s victim saw them walking towards him on Castle Drive, Somercotes, with the clubs.

As one told their victim “we’ll have you, mate” and “we’re going to kill you” they delivered blows to his arms and legs with the weapons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Palmer, 47, and his son Brendon Reynolds, 27, pummeled a fellow resident with golf clubs

Palmer and Reynolds’ shaken victim - left with bruising and cuts - said in a victim statement he was now “fearful of going out on the street in case he is attacked again”.

During the Somercotes father and son’s hearing the court was played CCTV footage showing them and their victim hurling insults and threats before the golf club beating.

Mr Bettany told how the chaotic scene unfolded as a result of a parking dispute.

However the family duo’s solicitor Rob Wetton said the victim - about whom there were “ongoing complaints” from other neighbours - had “deliberately prevented them from parking” in the lead-up.

Palmer and Reynolds, both of Castle Drive, admitted assault by beating and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

They were both given a 12 month community order with six rehabilitation activity days and 60 hours’ unpaid work, £85 court costs, £95 victim surcharge and a 12-month restraining order.