“Lonely” out-of-work Derbyshire welder sent undercover police lewd messages online

A lonely and isolated out-of-work Derbyshire welder sent lewd messages to police officers posing as 13-year-old girls online, a court heard.

Graham Cutting, 62, had been made redundant and parted with his partner of 17 years when he began chatting with the fictional youngsters in 2020.

Derby Crown Court heard Cutting was using the profile “Hot and Spicy 50” on a platform named Fast Flirting – an adult dating chatroom.

Cutting told one of he decoys - a 12-year-old named “Hollie” – she could “wash his back” when he was in the bath.

He added that he wanted to see her nude and “see her bum” and asked if she had ever been with an older guy.

Messaging a different alias named “Mollie”, aged 13, the defendant said he was “getting horny” and “wanted to see her bum”, asking for a photo so “prove she was naked”.

Cutting, who had no previous convictions, was arrested in December 2021.

His barrister described him as a previously hardworking fabricator and welder made redundant who became “increasingly lonely”.

The barrister added: “He is clearly ashamed of himself. The website was for adults and he had hoped to meet adult people.

"But that led to him meeting these decoys. He tells me he is sorry and says ‘I can’t get what I did out of my head’".

Judge Jonathan Straw told Cutting he had intended to send him straight to custody but his mitigation had persuaded him to choose a different option.

The judge added: “There had been a long period during which you have been able to demonstrate you can stay out of trouble and steer away from chat rooms of this type.

"You have a positive pre-sentence report which assesses your risk as relatively low-level. It also makes it clear the probation service feel they can work with you.”

Cutting, of Mill Lane, Codnor, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

The defendant was handed 12 months jail suspended for 18 months with a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.