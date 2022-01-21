Locked up: Derbyshire criminals jailed for serious crimes since December

1. Darren Jest

Chesterfield serial burglar Jest, 42, was jailed for seven years for 10 home break-ins. Derby Crown Court heard Jest sped off in Chesterfield homeowners’ cars at speeds of 90mph and 100 mph after snatching their keys. During a string of 10 burglaries between February and June Darren Jest, 42, made off with six cars and on one occasion was seen racing away from a street veering into oncoming traffic while overtaking. Career burglar Jest, of no fixed abode, was described by a judge as having a “vast record”, - with 14 previous burglary convictions and having been in and out of jail since the 1990s.

Photo: Derbyshire Police