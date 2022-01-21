Locked up: Derbyshire criminals jailed for serious crimes since December

In one particularly nasty Chesterfield case two drug addicts ambushed a one-legged man in a park before attacking him – placing one of his fingers between rose pruner blades at one stage.
While in another case a court heard a Chesterfield serial burglar made off with six cars – at speeds of 90mph and 100 mph on one occasion – during a spate of 10 home break-ins.
1. Darren Jest
Chesterfield serial burglar Jest, 42, was jailed for seven years for 10 home break-ins. Derby Crown Court heard Jest sped off in Chesterfield homeowners’ cars at speeds of 90mph and 100 mph after snatching their keys. During a string of 10 burglaries between February and June Darren Jest, 42, made off with six cars and on one occasion was seen racing away from a street veering into oncoming traffic while overtaking.
Career burglar Jest, of no fixed abode, was described by a judge as having a “vast record”, - with 14 previous burglary convictions and having been in and out of jail since the 1990s.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. Paul Shelton
Shelton, 51, was jailed for 10 months after posting Facebook messages calling for arson attacks on mosques.
Derby Crown Court heard Shelton's extreme right-wing rants - posted behind an online alias - were captured and sent to officers who arrested him at his home in Buxton Road, Furness Vale.
He was also handed a five-year criminal behaviour order – meaning he must provide police with details of any electronic devices that he owns and provide passwords to the devices.
He is also banned from creating any online social media profiles in any other name than his own.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Erik Rudaks
Teenager Rudaks was jailed for 12 years for the killing of 17-year-old Benjamin Orton. He was found guilty of manslaughter following a three-week trial at Derby Crown Court
Benjamin and his 20-year-old friend were attacked on Wragg Passage, near to the Odeon cinema in Swadlncote.
He died at the scene, having suffered 13 stab wounds.
Benjamin's friend was also stabbed five times in the head and neck - however he survived.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Johnny Joyce
Joyce was locked up for six years after stabbing a man at a Glossop house party.
The victim, who was 22 at the time, suffered a punctured lung and was stabbed in the back, legs and kidney.
Joyce went on the run but was tracked down by Derbyshire Constabulary and Greater Manchester Police
The defendant, of Stephen Close, Stalybridge, admitted causing grievous bodily harm.
Photo: Derbyshire Police