Locked up: Criminals now behind bars for serious Derbyshire offences
The defendants pictured below have all been jailed since April for very serious crimes committed in Derbyshire.
They include burglars, paedophiles, a rapist and a killer driver.
In one case a Chesterfield child sex offender was jailed for 20 years for the abuse of two young girls.
Another man was jailed for killing a passenger in the car he was driving after drinking eight pints of lager.