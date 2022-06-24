Less than 20 rape convictions in Derbyshire last year despite over 1,000 reports

Ministry of Justice figures show 37 rape cases were heard in court in 2021 following investigations by Derbyshire Constabulary, with 17 resulting in convictions – up from 15 in 2019, prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

But separate Home Office data shows 1,220 alleged rapes were recorded by the force last year, meaning only a fraction are likely to lead to a conviction.

Across England and Wales there were 895 rape convictions – compared to 67,125 new cases.

Fewer than 20 people were convicted of rape in Derbyshire last year

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Bruce, Derbyshire Constabulary lead on rape and serious sexual assault, said the force was “in line” with national charge and conviction rates.

However, he added: “We continue to work with partners in the criminal justice system to improve the service that survivors of rape receive – as well as with support agencies to ensure that the lived experiences of survivors are understood and able to inform any changes to our working practices.

“Work is being undertaken across the whole criminal justice system at a local, regional and national level to improve outcomes for survivors of rape.

“As a force we take reports of rape extremely seriously and conduct thorough investigations – at the end of those investigations, wherever possible, officers will seek charges from the Crown Prosecution Service.

“Across the county there are specialist teams of officers that are dedicated to investigating reports of rape and they are resolute in ensuring that survivors get the support they need, and those responsible are brought to justice.

“While there are hundreds of people reporting rapes to the force each year we also know that the offence is one that is substantially under-reported - and I would urge anyone who has suffered this most awful of crimes to come forward.

“All survivors, whether reporting to the police or not, can access support from independent partner organisations such as SV2 24 hours a day.”

The Government announced a new pilot court scheme last week in a bid to increase low prosecution and conviction rates across England and Wales.

The initiative means prosecutors, police officers and other staff at pilot courts in Newcastle, Leeds and Snaresbrook in London will receive specialist trauma training, with any conclusions learned rolled out across the country to increase the volume and speed of rape cases going through the system.

Rape Crisis said the courts are a step in the right direction to arrest "appalling prosecution rates" but that more information was needed on how they will work.

Jayne Butler, chief executive of Rape Crisis, said enough was not known about how the specialist courts will work and insisted a "proper consultation with specialist sexual violence support services" was needed.

Ms Butler also highlighted how low prosecution rates had "effectively decriminalised" rape and discouraged victims from coming forward and reporting crimes.

In Derbyshire just 1.4 per cent of the 831 rape investigations concluded by police last year led to a charge or summons.