The latest Derby magistrates’ court results - including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases - are listed below.

Other

Harry Syson, 19, of Cantelupe Road, Ilkeston. Found guilty of damaging a vehicle wing-mirror at Ilkeston. Must pay £200 costs. Found guilty of assault at Ilkeston. Must pay £200 compensation. Found guilty of failing to surrender to custody at Derby magistrates’ court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Must pay £200 compensation. Found guilty of assault by beating at Ilkeston. Must pay £75 compensation. Found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Must pay £200 compensation and £200 costs. Found guilty of assault by beating at Ilkeston. Must pay £200 compensation and £200 costs. Committed to detention for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 250 hours of unpaid work.

Graham Melvin Wathall, 33, of Ray Street, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat valued at £20 belonging to the Co-op, at Langley Mill. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order which had been imposed for two counts of breaching a restraining order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original two counts of contacting a specific person which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Committed to prison for 20 weeks.

Aiden James Butt, 25, of Peasehill Road, Ripley. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Must pay £60 costs. Order varied with 15 hours of unpaid work bringing the total to 135 hours with the original requirements to continue.

Paul Joseph Brennan, 53, of Godfrey Drive, Kirk Hallam, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by being absent from a curfew address during curfew hours. Order to continue but varied with an additional four-week curfew with electronic monitoring. Must pay £60 costs.

Benjamin Hackett, 32, of Micklebring Close, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to damaging an iPhone, a mirror, a kitchen unit and a door at Micklebring Close, Ripley. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. No compensation ordered because defendant has already made restitution to the victim.

Samual Wood, 31, of Sandhurst Lane, Gloucester. Pleaded guilty to harassment by persistently messaging someone via a number of different means and attended their address at Heanor. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until December 4, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, a Building Better Relationships programme and 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until further order.

Robert Ian McCance, 50, of Shakespeare Street, Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing four legs of lamb valued at £39.96 belonging to Farmfoods, on Cross Street, at Long Eaton. Must pay £39.96 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing groceries valued at an estimated £50 belonging to the Co-op, on College Street, at Long Eaton. Must pay £50 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing deodorant and coffee valued at £51 belonging to the Co-op on Derby Road, at Sandiacre. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat valued at £50 approximately belonging to the Co-op on College Street, at Long Eaton. Must pay £50 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing three Vanish sprays valued at £20.96 belonging to Farmfoods, at Cross Street Retail Park, on Cross Street, at Long Eaton. Must pay £20.96 compensation. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a 12 month conditional discharge order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the conditional discharge order of stealing a Boxed Turtle Beach gaming headset valued at £39.99 belonging to Game Store at Long Eaton. Committed to prison for 30 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. No separate penalty.

Motoring

Daniel Robert Hall, 27, of Springfield View, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on the A610 Hartshay Roundabout, at Ripley. Fined £346 and must pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Keenan Rigley, 18, of Blackwell Avenue, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Park Drive, at Ilkeston. Fined £268 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Luck Vickers, 30, of Brickyard Lane, Kilburn, Belper. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Carrington Street, at Derby. Fined £330 and must pay a £33 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.

Shaun Albert Whittle, 51, of Norfolk Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath during an investigation into whether he had committed an offence on Norfolk Road, at Long Eaton. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Robert Leslie Foster, 67, of Bradley Court, Beeston, Nottingham. Used a vehicle on Wilmot Street, Sawley, without a test certificate. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Wilmot Street, at Sawley. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with six points. Indicated a guilty plea to fraudulently using a registration mark at Hemmington, in Leicestershire. Fined £400 and must pay a £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Ralph Llewellyn, 56, of Shipley Common Lane, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Mill Street, at Ilkeston. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence on Mill Street, Ilkeston. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Mill Street, at Ilkeston. No separate penalty.

Christopher Beardsley, 29, of Bright Street, Ilkeston. Proved in absence that he failed to stop after he was the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident had occurred whereby damage was caused to another person’s property, namely a boundary fence at Cat and Fiddle Lane, Dale Abbey, Derbyshire. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for nine months. Proved in absence that he failed to report the accident to police after failing to leave personal details. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a four-week curfew with electronic monitoring.

Abba Haidarah, 27, of Park Street, Heanor. Found guilty of using a vehicle without insurance on Heanor Road, at Loscoe. Fined £180 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Theft

James Thomas William Bannister, 35, of Marsh Lane Crescent, Belper. Pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol valued at £13 belonging to Jet Garage, on Nottingham Road, Belper. Must pay £6.50 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Assault

Leon Eric Thompson, 26, of Devonshire Avenue, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Giltbrook. Must pay £50 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to a further count of assault by beating at Derby. Community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until further order.