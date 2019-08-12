Latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results

The following people from the Chesterfield area have recently appeared before the courts.

MOTORING

This week's court results.

Lydia Bargh, 25, of Newbold Road, Chesterfield. Drove a motor vehicle, namely a Seat Leon, on St Johns Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in her blood, namely 176 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, exceeded the legal limit. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. Banned from driving or obtaining a licence for 20 months. Fined £308. Must also pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £30.

Kieran James, 20, of Rhodes Avenue, Newbold. Drove a motor vehicle, namely a Ford, on West Bars without a licence or insurance when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely benzoylecgonine, in his blood, namely 90 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit. Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol was also found in his blood, namely 8.7 micrograms per litre of blood, also exceeded the specified limit. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. Banned from driving for 18 months. Must pay £85 in court costs and a £115 victim surcharge. Must also complete drug rehabilitation requirement, thinking skills programme and 100 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months.

Marcel Sharratt, 19, of Queensway, Pilsley. Drove a motor vehicle on Nottingham Road, Tansley when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood, namely not less than 6.2 micrograms, exceeded the specified limit. Was also exceeding the speed limit of 30 mph. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £320. Must also pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £32.

Jack Rose, 28, of Talbot Street, Pinxton. Drove a motor vehicle, namely a Ford Focus, on a road, namely Lower Somercotes when no test certificate had been issued within the appropriate period, without insurance and while banned from driving. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Must also pay a victim surcharge of £90 and £85 in court costs. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement.

Daniel Booth, 35, of Ashleyhay Lane, Matlock. Drove a motor vehicle, namely a Vauxhall Caddy, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely amphetamine, in his blood, namely 365 micrograms per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit. A proportion of benzoylecgonine was also found in his blood, namely 224 micrograms per litre of blood, which exceeded the specified limit. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. Banned from driving for 24 months. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Diane Randall, 59, of Lansbury Road, Eckington. At Hollingwood drove a motor vehicle, namely a large goods vehicle or passenger carrying vehicle, on A619 Chesterfield Road, at a speed exceeding 30 mph. Also, having been required by or on behalf of the chief officer of Derbyshire Constabulary, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Licence endorsed with three points. Fined £40. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £30.

Annie Windley, 21, of Hawthorne Close, Alfreton. Drove a motor vehicle, namely a Peugeot 107, on Hawthorne Close after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in her breath, namely 86 mirogrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the legal limit. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Banned from driving for 24 months. Fined £400. Must also pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £40.

THEFT

Lewis Hadland-Jackson, 27, of No Fixed Address. At Sainsbury’s in Ripley, stole 10 bottles of alcohol, to the value of £242. Jailed for eight weeks. Offence so serious as had just been released from custody that day. Also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £112.

ASSAULT

Katie Maile, 34, of Booth Street, Ripley. Assaulted two emergency workers, namely police officers, by beating them. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months. Ordered to pay compensation of £200. Must also complete a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Lauren West, 22, of Brimington Road, Tapton. Assaulted a woman by beating her. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement and 40 hours of unpaid work that must be completed in the next 12 months./ Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £90.

Ricky Whitehead, 29, of Circular Drive, Renishaw. Assaulted a woman by beating her. Jailed for eight weeks. Also ordered to pay £620 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £115. Also found guilty of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a supervision order by failing to attend appointments. Fined £80.

DAMAGE

Andrew Cooke, 45, of Church Lane, Calow. Without lawful excuse, damaged glass panes in a wooden door to a value unknown. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Also ordered to pay £85 in courts costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Benjamin Hinson, 20, of Dale Road, Matlock Bath. Destroyed a mobile speaker, to a value unknown. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs, a £20 victim surcharge and compensation of £30.

OTHER

Liam Booker, 19, of Byron Road, Birdholme. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence by failing to attend Unpaid Work. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. Must now comply with new and varied requirements including 100 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Also ordered to pay costs of £175.

Macauley Smith, 23, of Nottingham Road, Alfreton. Pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman in that he sent her a number of abusive and threatening messages. Also damaged the tyre of a Volkswagen Golf, to the value of £48, belonging to her. Restraining order imposed. Fined £460. Must also pay court costs of £85. £48 in compensation and a £46 victim surcharge.

Jill Taylor, 48, of West Edge Close, Kelstedge. Pursued a course of conduct amounting to the harassment of a woman in that she sent her a number of messages of an upsetting nature. Restraining order imposed. Fined £120. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Luke Bramhall, 29, of Station Road, Brimington. Without reasonable excuse, contacted a woman and invited her to live with him when prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Also ordered to pat £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

Gary Nicholson, 30, of Ashcroft Court, Old Whittington. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments. Community order made with alcohol treatment requirement. Fined £180. Must also pay £60 in costs.

