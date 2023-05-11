Following on from intelligence provided by local residents, the Heanor and Langley Mill Police SNT team along with assistance from Codnor, Ripley and Waingroves Police SNT, Alfreton Police SNT, Belper, Kilburn, Heage and Duffield Police SNT, located a large cannabis factory inside a residential property on Holbrook Street in Heanor.

Officers have appealed to anyone who suspects any behaviour of this kind, or witnesses any suspicious activity, to report it to the force via calling 101 or 999 or online through the Derbyshire Police website or through their social media channels.