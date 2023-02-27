Large bag of cannabis found in popular beauty spot in the Peak District
A large bag of cannabis has been found in a popular beauty spot in the Peak District National Park.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Walkers found the bag discarded near a footpath in the Surprise View area, above Hathersage.
The bag was handed to Derbyshire Police.
Following the incident officers have urged anyone who has any information regarding drug-related activity within their community to report it to police.
