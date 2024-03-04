Lamborghini Huracán crashes into barrier after police chase near Chesterfield

The incident happened at the weekend when the driver of a Lamborghini Huracán failed to stop when asked to do so by officers from Chesterfield Police.

The driver tried to use the speed of the car to his advantage and drive off from the scene – but drove into a traffic median barrier instead.

They then tried to run away from the scene on foot but were stopped by officers.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Road Policing Unit commented after the incident: “Despite acceleration of 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds the power far outweighed the talent and it stopped as quickly.”