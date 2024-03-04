News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Lamborghini Huracán crashes into barrier after police chase near Chesterfield

A Lamborghini has driven into a traffic median barrier following a police chase.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Mar 2024, 17:18 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 17:26 GMT

The incident happened at the weekend when the driver of a Lamborghini Huracán failed to stop when asked to do so by officers from Chesterfield Police.

The driver tried to use the speed of the car to his advantage and drive off from the scene – but drove into a traffic median barrier instead.

They then tried to run away from the scene on foot but were stopped by officers.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Road Policing Unit commented after the incident: “Despite acceleration of 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds the power far outweighed the talent and it stopped as quickly.”

1. Lamborghini

The incident happened last weekend when the driver of a Lamborghini Huracán failed to stop when asked to do so by officers from Chesterfield police. Photo: DRPU

