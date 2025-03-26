'Known' thief banned from entering numerous Derbyshire shops - including Co-op, Tesco, Aldi, Boots, B&M and TkMaxx
Officers from the Chaddesden Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol at the Derbion Centre on Wednesday, February 26 when they stopped and searched known shoplifter Laura Alfrey.
They found she had stolen items of clothing worth £78.96 from New Look and charged her with theft.
The 32-year-old admitted the offence during an appearance at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 27.
Alfrey was given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning her from entering any Co-op, Tesco, Aldi, Boots, B&M or TkMaxx in Derbyshire for two years.
Magistrates also imposed a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and an £80 fine. A CBO can be issued by any criminal court against a person who has been convicted of an offence.
