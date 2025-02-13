Derbyshire police have issued a statement after a three-week long inquest into the death of a man shot by a police officer in Derby came to conclusion.

Today (Thursday, February 13) the jury sitting in the inquest into the death of Marius Ciolac, who died after being shot by a firearms officer at Ascot Drive in October 2022, has returned a conclusion that he was lawfully killed.

Deputy Chief Constable Simon Blatchly issued the following statement following the inquest conclusion: “The tragic set of circumstances that took place on 7 October 2022, at Ascot Drive have had a long-lasting effect on all those involved.

"And, following the conclusion of the inquest into Mr Ciolac’s death, my thoughts and condolences remain with his family and friends.

Marius Ciolac, 35, suffered a single bullet wound to the abdomen after being shot by an armed police officer. A Taser, baton round and a stun grenade were used in an attempt to stop Mr Ciolac who was, according to Derbyshire police, wielding a knife and damaging property outside the Ascot Drive police station in Derby on the morning of Friday, October 7. (Image: Courtesy of Ciolac Family / SWNS)

"As was heard during the three weeks of evidence and witness testimony the situation that was faced that day was unprecedented.

"Officers take an oath to protect life, and they did all they could to protect themselves, their colleagues, the public, and ultimately Mr Ciolac.

"Having seen the footage from the incident, it is clear that significant attempts were made to negotiate with Mr Ciolac and bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

"They had attempted to use a taser, with no effect, and as he attempted to smash his way into the station, the decision was made that, due to the risk posed, armed officers had to be deployed.

"When officers arrived, they used a stun grenade and a baton round in a further attempt to use all the less lethal options to stop Mr Ciolac.

"However, for reasons that remain unclear, within 20 seconds of armed officers walking into the car park at Ascot Drive, Mr Ciolac rushed towards one of the officers armed with a knife, leaving him with no other option than to fire his weapon.

"Once Mr Ciolac was restrained, officers immediately began to undertake first aid and paramedics were on the scene in a matter of minutes.

"The use of a firearm by an officer in Derbyshire is an extremely rare event, with most officers going their entire career without ever firing their weapon.

"That small number is testament to the high bar set for the use of a firearm, and the extensive training that is undertaken by officers to resolve matters through less lethal means.

"When an incident of this nature takes place, there is rightly a robust investigation undertaken by the Independent Office for Police Conduct which, after reviewing footage and the statements by all those at the scene, found that the force used by the officers, including the officer who discharged their firearm, was proportionate.

"All the officers who ran towards danger on that Friday morning were clear that they had to protect their colleagues, the public and try, to the best of their abilities, to ensure that Mr Ciolac did not come to harm.

"While they understand they will attend potentially dangerous incidents, this was unlike anything that many had been exposed to – and the impact has been significant.

"Those officers, as well as civilian staff inside the building, are not robots, they are mothers, fathers, husbands, wives, sisters and brothers. And while they understand the risks that their roles may place them in – it does not mean that they do not feel fear.

"I am immensely proud of the manner in which they conducted themselves that day and their attempts, at serious risk to themselves, to bring the incident to a safe conclusion and we will continue to support those officers and staff affected."