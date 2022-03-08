Knife-wielding man arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary in Derbyshire town

The 35-year-old was seen trying the door handle before pushing and pulling the door to a property on Rodney Way in Cotmanhay, Ilkeston at around 11.20pm on Monday, March 7.

He ran away from the house but was confronted by the owner, who noticed that he was carrying a knife. The man is then said to have thrown the knife on the ground.

Officers arrived a short time later and he was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

He was also further arrested for possession of a controlled substance, assault, and importing a prohibited weapon. He remains in police custody.