Kitten 'thrown out of car window' on Chesterfield A61 bypass

Police have launched an appeal for more information after a kitten was allegedly 'thrown out of a car window' and 'killed' on a busy Chesterfield road.

The incident is reported to have happened on Tuesday (August 27) at around 1.30pm between Whittington Moor roundabout and the big Tesco.

Derbyshire Police are currently investigating after being made aware of a post circulating on social media about the incident.

They have urged anyone with information to 'refrain from posting unconfirmed registration plates of cars' allegedly involved and instead contact them on 101, quoting incident 561 of 28 August.

“Inquiries into the report are ongoing," said a spokesman for the force.

More when we have it.

The A61 in Chesterfield. Pic: Google Images.

READ MORE: WANTED 'KIDNAPPER' COULD BE IN DRONFIELD