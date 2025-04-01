“Kind and gentle” Derbyshire mum identified 12 months after her body was discovered in river

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire mum described as “loving” and “thoughtful” by her family has been named over a year after her body was found in a river – with a facial reconstruction leading to her identification by a relative.

The woman who was discovered in the River Mersey last year has been identified following an extensive investigation by officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team (MIT).

She can now be named as Laura Stanley, 38, who was originally from Derbyshire and living in Stockport. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Paying tribute to her, Laura’s family said: “Laura was a kind and gentle person with a great sense of fun and adventure. She was generous, thoughtful, caring and always keen to volunteer within the community.

Laura‘s body was sadly discovered in the River Mersey back in March 2024. Photo: Greater Manchester Police

“Laura was a proud and loving mum and she will be greatly missed by her girls and all of her friends and family who loved her dearly.”

They have asked for their privacy as they continue to grieve their loss.

Laura was sadly discovered in the river adjacent to Chorlton Water Park in Manchester on March 21 last year, which led to an exhaustive and determined investigation by officers within the MIT to identify her.

This included detailed checks of both national and international databases, and collaboration with specialist forensic service providers to create an anthropological profile. This work culminated in the creation of a facial reconstruction image.

Following several media appeals, which generated dozens of calls, a relative of Laura contacted officers, who subsequently were able to confirm a DNA match through a familial link.

Detectives from the Major Incident Team reviewed all of the information provided by the public and diligently worked through each report, ensuring that no stone was left unturned as they worked to reunite Laura with her family.

While Laura has now been identified, further investigations will now take place to understand her last movements, the events that led to her death and her discovery in the river.

Anyone who knew Laura and thinks they may be able to assist is asked to contact officers with information. It is currently believed she was last seen around January 2024.

Additionally, as is standard practice, Greater Manchester Police’s (GMP) Professional Standards Directorate are reviewing a previous missing report relating to Laura in the time before the discovery of her body.

This review will determine prior contact relating to Laura and whether the appropriate measures were enacted.

Detective Inspector Louise Edwards, from GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “For the last twelve months, the investigation team have worked meticulously on this case, demonstrating commitment and dedication to giving Laura her identity back and reuniting her with her family and loved ones.

“I would like to pass my condolences on to all of those who knew Laura, especially her family, who we are continuing to support at this awfully difficult time.

“We will now continue to investigate Laura’s last movements and how she ultimately came to be discovered in the River Mersey just over a year ago. These are answers her family deserve and we will be keeping them updated as we carry out this work.

“I would also like to thank Face Lab at Liverpool John Moores University, who created the facial reconstruction which helped a relative identify her.

“I would also like to thank members of the public who have shared our appeals and provided us with valuable information throughout the investigation. The information has been of great benefit and I am very grateful for this.”

If you have any information, you can contact the police by calling 101, or by using their Live Chat Service at gmp.police.uk, quoting log number 1191 of 21 March 2024. Alternatively, you contact the Major Incident Team Syndicate 3 directly on 0161 856 9479.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be provided online using the dedicated Major Incident Public Portal here.