Derby Crown Court heard on December 21 how Damien Bendall, aged 32, pleaded guilty to murdering his partner Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, after an horrific incident at their shared home on Chandos Cresent, in Killamarsh, in September, 2021. Bendall also admitted raping 11-year-old Lacey during the rampage.

Prosecuting barrister Louis Mably KC said: “On the night of Saturday, September 18, stretching into the early hours of Sunday, September 19, – now aged 32 - the defendant brutally and viciously murdered his then partner Terri Harris who was aged 35 at the time and was in the early stage of pregnancy.

"He also murdered her two children from another relationship – her 13-year-old son John Paul Bennett and her 11-year-old daughter Lacey, and he also murdered Connie Gent, also aged 11.”

Pictured is Damien Bendall, aged 32, formerly of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, who was sentenced to 'whole life' imprisonment after he murdered his partner, her two children and one of their young friends.

He added: “These were brutal and vicious and cruel attacks on a defenceless woman and three young children.” Mr Mably added that Bendall struck his victims over their heads with a claw hammer as he moved around the property which he had shared with his partner Terri Harris.

Bendall also raped Lacey, according to Mr Mably, as she lay dying from the head injuries he had inflicted with the claw-hammer. Mr Mably said Bendall had originally moved in with Terri Harris at her former home in Sheffield but friends had raised concerns about Bendall’s alcohol and drug use and his unstable behaviour and he had boasted about a stabbing, and had shown Terri that he had a knuckle duster.

Terri’s friends had described Bendall as a ‘gangster wannabe’ according to Mr Mably who also said that texts with Terri had been indicative of an ‘unharmonious’ relationship. He added that after Terri had moved from Sheffield to Killamarsh Bendall moved in with her despite concerns the defendant was seeking to engage in relationships with other women.

Mr Mably said that phone evidence indicated that the fatal attacks had happened shortly after 9.42pm as the children were preparing to go to bed and and at the same time that Bendall had been trying to contact his drug-dealer for cocaine. The court heard Terri Harris and Lacey Bennett were found by police deceased in the master bedroom of the property and the deceased body of Connie, who had been staying overnight, was found in another bedroom, and John Paul Bennett's deceased body was found in the bathroom.

Pictured are murderer Damien Bendall's victims including Terri Harris, and three children John Paul Bennett, Lacey Bennett, and Connie Gent.

Mr Mably KC said forensic tests indicated that Lacey Bennett had been assaulted in the living room and she had been moved to the master bedroom where she was found by police. He added that a mirror was found to have been positioned in such away that Bendall may possibly have been using the mirror to see what he was doing when he raped Lacey.

Mr Mably added that it was not clear if Lacey was also raped in the living room as well as in the master bedroom. Following the killings, Bendall took John Paul Bennett's Xbox and went in a taxi to Woodhouse, Sheffield, where he swapped the games console for drugs and was later seen on CCTV in a shop.

Police attended the property on Chandos Crescent after Bendall had spoken to his mother and she had been concerned because he had suffered a self-inflicted stab wound and as officers arrived he also called 999. Bendall told the police call handler: “I need the police and an ambulance because I just killed four people”, and he added, “I do not know why. It was like I was outside my body looking in.”

Mr Mably said a police officer found the bodies of the four deceased throughout the property after meeting Bendall outside and this officer was heard via body worn camera footage played in court saying "Massive head wounds. They are gone. They are gone. They are all gone.” Bendall told police following his arrest: "The whole house is covered in claret. I used a hammer. I did not realise what I had done."

Police launched a murder investigation after the murders of Terri Harris and children John Paul Bennett, Lacey Bennett and Connie Gent at a property on Chandos Crescent, in Killamarsh.

He also said to police: "I bet you don't get four murders in Killamarsh do you. Well, I mean five because my Missus was having a baby.”

The court heard that Bendall, who has previous convictions, was also subject to a suspended prison sentence order for an arson offence when he committed the four murders and the rape. Defence barrister Vanessa Marshall KC said: "The defendant maintains he had no recollection of perpetrating these murderous offences at the time."

She added that dissociative amnesia with offenders of crimes is well-reported. Ms Marshall said Bendall's actions that night remain largely inexplicable and motiveless and there is evidence to suggest he and Terri had been happy about her pregnancy.

She added Bendall feels genuine remorse and unbearable pain and devastation and hopes that the knowledge that he will possibly be serving a full life sentence behind bars will provide the victims' families some justice. Jason Bennett, father of John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett, stated: "It is like my heart has been shattered into a million pieces. I am a shadow of my former self. I am nothing. As well as taking four lives he has taken my life as well."

Terri's mother Angela Smith stated: "I wish he had taken my life and not theirs because they had their whole lives ahead of them." She added: "I cannot comprehend how a person can commit such an act and there is no punishment to fit his crimes."

Charles Gent, the father of Connie, stated: "The murder of my daughter Connie has completely torn my life apart. I feel totally lost." He added: "My heart is totally shattered in pieces whatever happens in court will never bring Connie back. No sentence will be sufficient justice for Connie's death."

Mr Gent also stated: "He can only be described as truly evil and he should never be freed from incarceration."

Terri Harris' father Lawrence Harris stated: "This was an act of monumental brutality that can never be rectified."

