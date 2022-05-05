Killamarsh murders: Damien Bendall's murder trial over death of mother and three children postponed

Damien Bendall, 32, is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and killed her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and friend Connie Gent, 11.
The four victims were discovered dead at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on September 19 last year.
The murder charges allege Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, unlawfully killed them on a day between Friday September 17 and Monday September 20.
Bendall had been due to face trial on Monday May 9 at Derby Crown Court.
But at a hearing before Mr Justice Sweeney at the Old Bailey on Thursday, that date was broken.
The defendant appeared by video-link from custody at Wakefield prison.
Mr Justice Sweeney set another hearing for May 26 at the Old Bailey.
He identified a potential new trial date in Derby from October 4, to be confirmed later.
Bendall was further remanded into custody.