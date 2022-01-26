Bendall, aged 31, of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, is accused of the murders of 35-year-old Terri Harris, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, her daughter Lacey Bennett, 11 and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.

He has also been charged with one count of rape.

Bendall is currently on remand at HMP Wakefield ahead of a trial set for March.

This morning he appeared in the dock at Derby Crown Court wearing a grey prison jumper and with a shaved head, answering “yeah” to confirm his identity.

Judge Nirmal Shant QC heard that due to delayed reports expected from the prison by Bendall’s defence team the court was again unable to hear his pleas.

Adjourning the hearing until February 25, Judge Shant told Bendall: “Damien Bendall, stand-up please.

"Your trial date remains as it was fixed previously – in the meantime you’re remanded in custody but you’ll be back before this court to discuss the issues in this case further on February 25.”