Youngsters throwing items off bridge over busy Derbyshire A-road hit police motorbiker

Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit say children were seen throwing items from the overbridge on the A617 near Pleasley.

They said that items they threw caused damage to two vehicles and hit one of their own motorcyclists.

They added: “This behaviour can kill people. Appreciate these are the actions troubled individuals, but parents please consider a conversation about the dangers.”

