'Joker' jailed for attack on ex in Chesterfield

A thug who “thinks he’s the Joker” throttled his ex so violently she thought she was going to die.

Noel Mooney smirked at his victim from the dock at Derby Crown Court, leaving her in tears, as he was sentenced.

Noel Mooney.

The court heard the 35-year-old attacked his ex-girlfriend so savagely at the home they had shared on James Street, Chesterfield, she may now have permanent damage to her hearing and sight.

He swore at his victim that he would “kill her” as he tightened his grip around her neck in the May 2018 attack.

She has since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and struggles with flashbacks, panic attacks and anxiety.

She said Mooney was a monster who was obsessed with Batman character the Joker.

The court heard he became angry when his 29-year-old victim refused to let him attend her business opening party in May 2018.

The couple had been separated for a month at the time.

That night, still owning a house key, he showed up at their previously shared home, having consumed drugs and alcohol.

He told her: “If you think I’ve been violent in the past, watch me now”, before subjecting her to hours of abuse.

He punched, kicked and spat at her, dragged her around by her hair and threw her into a table.

The court heard the victim managed to break free from his clutches and fled upstairs to the bedroom, but Mooney grabbed her and began throttling her.

Mooney, of Jaunty Crescent, Gleadless Townend, Sheffield, kept his hands around her neck until her vision became blurred and she lost consciousness.

The victim said she then ran to her car, locked herself in and called 999.

Mooney admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was jailed for two years.

He looked straight into the eyes of his victim as he was led away by officers and rubbed his hands and smiled – leaving his victim in tears.

He was ordered to return to the courtroom where Judge Robert Egbuna warned that if he was brought back in front of him again he would be shown no mercy.