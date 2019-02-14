Jewellery stolen during burglary in north Derbyshire

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in north Derbyshire last night.

Officers were called to a house on Warren Crescent, Marsh Lane, near Eckington, after a burglary took place between 6.15pm and 9.20pm on Wednesday.

“A number of items of jewellery were stolen and officers are conducting enquiries in the connection with the incident," a Derbyshire police spokesperson said.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything suspicious, or has CCTV or dashcam footage during the above time period, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using the 101 non-emergency number quoting reference 19000076720.”