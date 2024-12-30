Jailed prolific thief banned from all Derbyshire Co-op and Pets at Home stores

A thief who repeatedly stole from shops in Derby has been jailed and banned from a number of stores in Derbyshire.

Lee Edwards, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison and handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Wednesday, December 4.

The order bans the 33-year-old from entering any Co-op and Pets at Home within Derbyshire. Failure to comply with the conditions of a CBO is an arrestable offence which could result in a prison sentence, fine or both.

The order was sought by officers from Chaddesden Safer Neighbourhood Team after arresting Edwards for five thefts.

Anyone who sees Lee Edwards breaching these conditions, is asked to report it to Derbyshire police via one of the following methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

