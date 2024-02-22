Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers attended a property on Bagshaw Street, at around 12.20pm on Saturday, December 16 on unrelated matters. When officers forced entry to the property, two men climbed on to the roof and had to be persuaded to come down. Approximately 80 cannabis plants were found growing in a ground floor room and in the loft of the property.

The electricity had also been bypassed and officers noticed wires coming out of the electricity meter, something which can pose a significant fire risk. The electricity company was quickly contacted and made the house safe by cutting the supply.

Eset Gjoni, aged 29, and 24-year-old Shahin Gjoni, both of no fixed abode, were arrested and charged with production of a Class B drug.

Eset Gjoni (left) and Shahin Gjoni were both jailed for 36 weeks at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

They were both jailed for 36 weeks after appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, February 19, having pleaded guilty to the offence at a previous hearing.

Recorder James Bide-Thomas ordered a quantity of money that was discovered on the defendants to be forfeited under Section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971. He also ordered the drugs to be seized and destroyed.

It is estimated the drugs recovered from the address could have achieved a potential maximum yield of £80,000 if the plants had reached their full harvesting potential.

PC Abigail Crouch, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Drug-related crime has a significant impact on the people who live in our communities and we are committed to tackling it head on and taking positive action.

Police found around 80 cannabis plants growing in the property. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

“Consequently we continue to do everything we can to disrupt the supply of illegal drugs – including putting offenders before the courts. We will continue to work closely with our partners to address this issue and to improve our neighbourhoods together. I would also urge anyone with information about local drug-related crime to contact us and let us know.”