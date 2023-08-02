Jacob Crouch: Derbyshire stepfather found guilty of murdering 10-month-old baby

Ten-month-old Jacob Crouch died in his cot on December 30, 2020 due to suffering an injury that was most likely caused by a kick, stamp or punch. In previous days, weeks and months his ribs had been broken in 41 places on at least four separate occasions.

During a trial at Derby Crown Court, jury found that Craig Crouch, 39, Jacob’s stepfather, was responsible for the fatal assault, while Jacob’s mother Gemma Barton, 33, did not take measures to prevent Jacob from being harmed by him.

Investigations into Jacob’s death revealed a culture of physical and psychological abuse in the household, in Linton, near Swadlincote, which Crouch openly claimed was necessary to maintain discipline. Neither of the parents had done anything to prevent the violence and had done nothing to seek medical help for Jacob, despite visible bruising and his obvious pain and discomfort. Instead, they sent each other messages complaining about Jacob’s crying.

Ahead of the trial, both Craig, of Donisthorpe Lane, Swadlincote, and Barton of Ray Street, Heanor, were charged with murder in relation to Jacob’s death, with alternative counts of causing or allowing the death of a child, and causing or allowing a child to suffer serious harm.

Today, on Wednesday, August 2, after an eight-week trial at Derby Crown Court, Craig Crouch was found guilty of murder and arton was found guilty of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious harm and child cruelty. Barton and Crouch will be sentenced on Friday, August 4.

Andrew Baxter from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Gemma Barton and Craig Crouch were Jacob’s parents. Their role was to keep him safe and care for him. Tragically his life was cut short by violence and abuse. Jacob’s short life was one of pain and suffering, all the result of these defendants’ intolerance of his basic needs and Craig Crouch’s inexplicable desire for discipline.

“Both of them completely neglected their legal and moral duty to protect a child in their care. Instead of nurturing Jacob, Crouch murdered him and Barton knew what was happening but did nothing to protect him from harm. The fact they behaved in this way towards a child so young makes their conduct all the more horrifying.

Gemma Barton was convicted of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious harm and child cruelty.

“Everyone who has been involved in this case has been deeply moved by the tragic circumstances of Jacob’s death and his home life leading up to it. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Jacob’s remaining family and loved ones and everyone affected by Barton and Crouch’s actions.”

An NSPCC spokesperson added: “During his short life, Jacob Crouch was subjected to extreme cruelty and violence. This was a brutal regime which culminated in his tragic death at the hands of his stepfather.

“This deeply distressing case highlights how babies are particularly vulnerable to abuse because they are completely reliant on the adults around them for care and protection.