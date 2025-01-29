Jack Russell Terrier at vets with injuries after ‘large’ dog attack in Derbyshire
The incident took place at 3.35 pm on Tuesday, January 28 on Welbeck Street in Whitwell and involved two dogs.
A female and male were walking a ‘white large dog’ when it reportedly ran towards a Jack Russell Terrier and attacked the smaller dog causing injuries that required veterinary treatment.
Derbyshire police, who launched an investigation into the incident, believe that the attack was unprovoked.
Now officers have launched an appeal for witnesses and information.
Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire police using the following methods quoting refrence 25*54853:
Email PC Podam who is investigating this incident at [email protected]; Derbyshire police website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.