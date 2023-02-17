‘I’ve got theory test next week’ – says Derbyshire takeaway driver delivering food without driving licence as police stop him
A takeaway driver who has been delivering food without a driving license told officers who stopped him that he has his theory test booked next week.
Officers from Derbyshire Policing Unit stopped an insured vehicle in Langley Mill on February 16.
When stopped, the takeaway driver failed to provide a driving licence to the officers.
He said: “I’ve got my theory test booked for next week”.
Officers seized the vehicle.
The incident follows a similar event on January 30, when officers stopped a delivery driver without valid insurance in Chaddesden.