‘I’ve got theory test next week’ – says Derbyshire takeaway driver delivering food without driving licence as police stop him

A takeaway driver who has been delivering food without a driving license told officers who stopped him that he has his theory test booked next week.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 12:32pm

Officers from Derbyshire Policing Unit stopped an insured vehicle in Langley Mill on February 16.

When stopped, the takeaway driver failed to provide a driving licence to the officers.

He said: “I’ve got my theory test booked for next week”.

The takeaway driver failed to provide a driving licence and insurance to the officers, resulting in having his vehicle seized.
Officers seized the vehicle.

The incident follows a similar event on January 30, when officers stopped a delivery driver without valid insurance in Chaddesden.