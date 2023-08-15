‘It's making me ill’ says distressed Jewish man after antisemitic graffiti reappears in Chesterfield

Officers were called to report that offensive graffiti had been drawn on a sign in Inkersall Green Road, Inkersall at 1pm on Sunday, August 13.

A Jewish man from Chesterfield, who openly talks about his faith and wears traditional Jewish clothing, called the officers and said has been left distressed following the incident.

This comes after similar incidents were reported in Chesterfield in October last year when the same man spotted graffiti appearing in the neighbourhood – first, the Star of David, followed by the swastika on a bus stop and other graffiti near Springwell Community College and Ladybower Lane.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous for safety reasons, was approached by a young man shouting ‘Hitler’ last year and faced more antisemitic verbal abuse in February.

After the graffiti reappeared last weekend, the man, who spent his entire life in Chesterfield, said: “It’s not the only incident and now I have been diagnosed with PTSD after an incident involving verbal abuse in February. It all is really having an impact on my health and making me ill.

“I saw the Star of David graffiti first time last year and I felt a little bit shaken, but it didn't really get to me. The fact that it's been happening consistently is what really concerns me. I started to wonder if I belong here.”

Derbyshire Police has confrimed that an investigation into the incident has been launched and officers, along with their partners, are supporting the victim.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between 12pm and 1.30pm on Sunday is urged to contact the force, quoting reference number 23*501421, on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.