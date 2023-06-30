“It’s an absolute disgrace” – resident slapped with £200 fine after their waste is fly-tipped in Derbyshire village
Bolsover District Council (BDC) is continuing to clamp-down on environmental crime, issuing another £200 fixed penalty notice for fly-tipping in Astwith.
Fly-tipped waste was found on Astwith Lane in June. The rubbish contained evidence that allowed BDC to trace it back to its original address in Edwinstowe.
The householder then paid a £200 fixed penalty notice for failing in their household duty of care to ensure they took reasonable checks that the person they passed the waste to was a licenced waste carrier.
Cabinet member for the environment, Councillor Anne Clarke, said: “It’s an absolute disgrace. And to add insult to injury, the waste was also dumped right under one of our posters that clearly says fly-tipping is a crime. A few mindless and inconsiderate people are spoiling the area for the rest of us."