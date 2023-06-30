Bolsover District Council (BDC) is continuing to clamp-down on environmental crime, issuing another £200 fixed penalty notice for fly-tipping in Astwith.

Fly-tipped waste was found on Astwith Lane in June. The rubbish contained evidence that allowed BDC to trace it back to its original address in Edwinstowe.

The householder then paid a £200 fixed penalty notice for failing in their household duty of care to ensure they took reasonable checks that the person they passed the waste to was a licenced waste carrier.

The rubbish was dumped on Astwith Lane.